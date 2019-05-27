;
Police investigate Niagara Falls convenience store robbery

Niagara police are searching for a man who robbed a Niagara Falls convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

Officers were called to the business on Riall St. and Dorchester Rd. around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man entered the store armed with a gun and jumped the counter. He then confronted the store employee and demanded cash.

The thief obtained some money before fleeing the store.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as black, six-foot-two, with an athletic build. He had the lower portion of his face covered during the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9462.



