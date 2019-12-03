Overnight fire rips through abandoned building in Hamilton

Investigators say one person is in custody after an overnight fire ripped through an abandoned building in east Hamilton.

Crews were called to a structure fire on Barton St. East, just west of Centennial Parkway around 11 p.m. Monday.

NEW | F19044856 | STRUCTURE FIRE | Loc: 2399 BARTON ST E HAM @ PRIVATE RD/CENTENNIAL PY N | Units: C73,DC2,E12,E8,L12,L9,P9 | 12/02/19 23:05 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) December 3, 2019

A resident captured video of the blaze that appears to show flames shooting through the roof of the building and several fire trucks on scene.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and continued to battle hot spots inside the boarded-up building throughout the night.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was on scene and said part of the roof had collapsed.

A short time after the fire, Hamilton police were called to a nearby location and found a person suffering from burns to their arms. They were brought to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police believe the person may be homeless and was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Provincial fire investigators say Hamilton police have one person in custody but it’s unclear if it’s the same person who was brought to hospital or if any charges have been laid.

The Hamilton Police Service Arson Unit has been made aware of the incident and will be investigating further.

Police say this is not the first time emergency crews have been called to this building. They say firefighters have responded to several fires at the location in the past.