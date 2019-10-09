‘Our family is devastated’ Funeral arrangements set for 14-year-old Devan Selvey

Funeral arrangements have been set for a 14-year-old Hamilton student who was killed outside his high school on Monday.

Devan Selvey died in hospital after he was fatally stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Police say the 14-year-old’s mother witnessed the stabbing.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with first-degree murder in his death. A 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl have also been arrested in connection with the attack.

An obituary posted online says Devan had a passion for old cars, video games and a loving heart for animals. It goes on to say he was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and girlfriend, Danielle. Visitations will be held Friday at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home with a funeral to follow on Saturday at 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help pay for funeral expenses. Devan’s sister Karissa wrote her brother was a “great kid” and had dreams of becoming a mechanic. She also said her brother tried to get help with bullying he was experiencing. “We honestly appreciate all the love and support we have received to everyone who has been there we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she wrote. “He was my best friend and I don’t know how to live without him.”



A vigil is scheduled to take place Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Organizers say the “Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealousy, Hatefulness and for Love & Peace” will be held in memory of Devan and will be a peaceful memorial and time of solidarity. For more information on the vigil, click here.