2 teens face first-degree murder charges in death of Hamilton student

Police say two teenagers are facing first-degree charges in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Hamilton student.

An 18-year-old man and 14-year-old boy, both from Hamilton, are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Sir Winston Churchill High School in the area Dunsmure Rd. and Ivon Ave. at 1:19 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

First responders immediately began performing life-saving measures on the student and he was rushed to Hamilton General hospital where he later died.

Officers searched the nearby area for suspects and arrested a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man. A third boy was taken into custody around 6 p.m. but later released unconditionally.

Investigators are still searching for two more teenagers they believe were involved in the incident.

A light-skinned black female, with long black hair is wanted by police. She was wearing a black coat, black shoes with a white stripe and white laces. She may have been wearing a black t-shirt underneath her coat with white writing on it.

The second suspect is a white male who was wearing dark pants, a grey long-sleeved shirt, white shoes, and a black backpack.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk held a news conference Monday evening and urged the suspect to come forward to police. “It should be known this incident was captured on video. We are in possession of that. We will locate the outstanding suspects. We tell them to turn themselves in,” said Bereziuk.

Police say the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered. Residents in the area who find anything suspicious on their property are urged not to touch the item but to contact 911 immediately.

Hamilton police officers will continue to be in the area processing evidence and canvassing. Police say they will continue to work with Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) as they investigate.

In a statement released late Monday, the school board said they were heartbroken to hear about the tragedy.

"Our hearts are broken…" A statement from @mannyhwdsb about today's tragic loss of life @Churchill_HWDSB pic.twitter.com/40fcqHGmlw — HWDSB (@HWDSB) October 7, 2019

Grief counsellors will be on hand at the school to speak with students.