No charges laid against 2 teens arrested in Devan Selvey murder investigation

Two teenagers who were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Selvey have been released unconditionally.

Hamilton police say no formal charges have been laid against the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl who were taken into custody on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges in Selvey’s death.

A court-ordered publication ban is in place on the name of the 18-year-old man and under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be identified.

Selvey died in hospital after he was stabbed during an attack behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Monday.

Police say the incident happened in front of the 14-year-old’s mother and was also caught on camera.

The scene has been released however, Hamilton Police Major Crime investigators are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Mike McNaughton at 905-546-4123.

RELATED STORIES

‘Our family is devastated’ Funeral arrangements set for 14-year-old Devan Selvey

Court appearance for two teens accused in Devan Selvey’s murder

Two teens face murder charges, two others arrested in death of Hamilton student