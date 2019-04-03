One year anniversary of death of 19-year-old shot by police

Tomorrow marks one year since Quinn MacDougall was shot dead by Hamilton Police.

The 19-year-old had been distraught and worried about his safety and called 911 for help on the advice of his parents.

His parents are still in shock at the outcome of that call.

The neighbours of Caledon Avenue have built a memorial on the spot Quinn MacDougall died. Today, Quinn’s father, sister and stepfather have come to mourn with them. All have been forever changed. Quinn’s mother still connects with the neighbours who helped that day but she can’t come back to this street; it’s too traumatic.

Quinn’s family and friends wear green ribbons because he loved the colour and its association with the outdoors. He loved to fish in the wilderness and he loved to play sports. The 19-year-old worked part-time cleaning Burlington arenas and had just put a down-payment on his first apartment.

The morning of April 3rd last year, Quinn MacDougall hadn’t slept, he was concerned about a threat he’d received over social media. Both parents advised him to call police.

They say Quinn went out to meet police wearing pyjamas and carrying a cell phone. His stepfather went with him.

He had been shot five times. The paramedic report is the only information the family has received.

In Quinn MacDougall’s old neighbourhood, parents now hesitate to instruct their children to call police when they need help.

Hamilton Police do not comment on any incident that is being investigated by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit. The SIU takes over whenever anyone is seriously hurt by police, and the SIU still lists this case as ongoing and under director’s review, but spokesperson Monica Hudon says she suspects a decision will be released in the coming days.