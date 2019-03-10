;
One man injured in Hamilton’s 15th shooting of the year

Category: Hamilton
Tags: dispensary, hamilton, shooting


Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 15th shooting of the year.

The shooting occurred during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary.

Police were called to 275 King St. E. just before 9 p.m. on Friday. The address belongs to Hamilton Village Dispensary.

One man was injured and taken to hospital. There are reports that he was shot in the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.



