Mother of little girl injured in tragic accident makes emotional thank you video

The mother of a four-year-old girl who suffered life altering injuries after she was struck by a car says their family has been overwhelmed by kindness and generosity.

In a video posted by the Ontario Provincial Police, Maeve Field’s mother Gloria asked for privacy and consideration as they focus on her care.

The little girl was tragically stuck by and pinned underneath an out of control vehicle as her family left a hardware store in Hagersville earlier this month.

Gloria Field says with more surgery and procedures for Maeve, come “much patience and faith and forward momentum”.

A GoFundMe campaign for her treatment has now surpassed its 100-thousand dollar goal. https://www.gofundme.com/help-maeve

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness and incredible generosity of in many cases complete strangers. It is our hope that anyone that has contributed to the fundraising effort knows how truly grateful we are. And that their support is going directly to our strong and brave Maeve Elizabeth,” Gloria says in the video message. “Your continued prayers, messages and incredible generosity of the community, our family, friends, and local businesses, are holding us up propelling us forward when we have moments when our bodies and spirits are tired.”