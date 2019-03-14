GoFundMe set up for Maeve Field

The family of a 4 year old girl who was struck by a car in Hagersville over the weekend is asking the community for help. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account saying their daughter remains in a coma and has life altering injuries.

In an instant, 4 year old Maeve Field, walking with her older brother, sister and parents, was struck and pinned under a car that was out of control.

The family had just left Home Hardware where they were buying supplies for a herb garden. It was supposed to be a special project for Maeve and her father, but moments later, the 4 year old girl’s life changed forever.

Constable Ed Sanchuk says that the vehicle was parked on Main Street S. The vehicle then reversed up onto the sidewalk, through a small metal pole, and down the side of the building. The car then came down this way and struck the little girl and pulled the little girl down. It also struck her brother.

The little girl’s father Ian did everything he could to grab onto his daughter.

“I couldn’t even imagine what that man was going through. I know the father jumped into action quickly along with mom and he was able to pull his little daughter from underneath the vehicle. The mom was able to help the 13 year old son up and a complete stranger rushed these folks to hospital.” says Sanchuck

Maeve’s brother is expected to be okay. Her parents wrote a statement about Hagersville hospital saying, “The doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to keep Maeve alive and get her transported to Mac Kids. We are so grateful for their incredible response to an unimaginable walk-in crisis.”

The family says Maeve remains at McMaster Children’s Hospital and has suffered devastating injuries head to toe. She’s in an induced coma and has endured 20 hours of multiple surgeries with more to go.

Meanwhile the police investigation into the cause of the crash continues and they’re looking at a number of factors.

“There’s going to be a lot of things that come into play. Is there a malfunction with the vehicle? Health issues? Whatever the case may be but we need to get to the bottom of that very quickly.” says Sanchuck.

At this time no charges have been laid. According to Sanchuck, “The 80 year old female is cooperating. I mean it’s traumatic for her too. Nobody goes out to run over someone in the course of their day.”

In response to the tragedy, Home Hardware has told us that they have set up a donation campaign in store to help raise additional funds for the family.

According to the GoFundMe account, all money raised will go directly to Maeve’s parents to help offset the bills and expenses while they spend the next days or quite possibly months by Maeve’s side in hospital.

Her prognosis remains uncertain. The fundraising goal is now set at $50, 000.

To donate click on the Go Fund Me link.