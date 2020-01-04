More high-end coats stolen in Hamilton

Another warning from Hamilton Police Saturday morning to be aware after four more people had their high-end winter coats stolen Friday night. This brings to more than twenty the number of people who have fallen victim to swarming incidents and had their coats stolen. The coats, mostly Canada Goose or Moose Knuckles brand are highly desirable to youth criminals who then sell them through word-of-mouth, or online. Police warn people to never walk alone or take short-cuts and stay in well lit areas when wearing the coats which often cost well in excess of $500. You are urged to call 911 in the event of a theft and call Crimestoppers if you know of anyone involved in these thefts. Reporter Kelly Bothelo will have more on these thefts on the CHCH Evening News at 6 pm.