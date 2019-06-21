;
Man wanted in stabbing death of Carel Douse arrested

Hamilton police say one of three men wanted in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Carel Douse has been arrested.

Samitar Hassan was arrested by Toronto police on Thursday on unrelated charges.

Investigators say Hassan will be brought to Hamilton in the next few days to be charged with first-degree murder in the Hamilton man’s death.

Douse was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home on East Ave. North in the early morning hours of May 18.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for Daniel Wise, 28, and Alieu Jeng, 27, in connection with the homicide. Both men are wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wise and Jeng is being asked to contact 911.

