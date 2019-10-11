Jewish organization seeks hate crime charge in graffiti case

A prominent Jewish organization is seeking additional charges after two young men were arrested for defacing a Hamilton synogogue. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre (FSWC) was pleased that two teens were arrested and charged with mischief, but said the antisemitic nature of the graffiti warranted hate crime charges. The graffiti included a swastika and the word ‘Jews’ crossed out. CEO Avi Benlolo stated: “The men charged were clearly targeting the Jewish community by spreading hate messages at a synagogue and must face the consequences for their actions.” In addition to seeking the additional charges, the FSWC hopes for a program that educates adolescent hate crime perpetrators about the holocaust.