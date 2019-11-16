St Catharines Mayor and other regional councillors joined locals to support an Indigenous Rights conference at Brock University. A variety of workshops took place focusing on local treaty rights.

Including the Haudenosaunee “right to hunt”. The indigenous people of the area take part in an annual deer harvest that has been met with protest in the past.

Organizers say the city of St. Catharines voted against the right to hunt in 2013 but through these workshops has gained many supporters including MPP Jenny Stevens.

Organizers say they started these educational workshops seven years ago on the side of the road. Nearly 100 people were in attendance today.