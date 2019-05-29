‘Illicit drugs’ tossed from van window during traffic stop: Hamilton police

A Hamilton man has been arrested after two plastic bags of “illicit drugs” were allegedly thrown from a van window during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, officers were conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of Upper Ottawa St. and Rymal Rd. East.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police attempted to pull over a white Ford van but the vehicle did not stop. Police say as they followed the van, two plastic bags were thrown from the window.

The vehicle eventually stopped and police discovered the driver license had been suspended.

The officer retrieved the bags and found 22 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of cannabis resin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 13 Percocet pills, and 13 Hydromorphone pills.

A 39-year-old man is facing a number of drug-trafficking charges as well as fail to comply recognizance and drive while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.