;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Illicit drugs’ tossed from van window during traffic stop: Hamilton police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, drugs, hamilton, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service


A Hamilton man has been arrested after two plastic bags of “illicit drugs” were allegedly thrown from a van window during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, officers were conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of Upper Ottawa St. and Rymal Rd. East.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police attempted to pull over a white Ford van but the vehicle did not stop. Police say as they followed the van, two plastic bags were thrown from the window.

The vehicle eventually stopped and police discovered the driver license had been suspended.

The officer retrieved the bags and found 22 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of cannabis resin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 13 Percocet pills, and 13 Hydromorphone pills.

A 39-year-old man is facing a number of drug-trafficking charges as well as fail to comply recognizance and drive while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.



LATEST STORIES

Couple to pledge $100M for health research in Hamilton

‘Illicit drugs’ tossed from van window during traffic stop: Hamilton police

University study shows industrial cities like Hamilton are more likely to get a certain type of cancer

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php