Hamilton teacher charged with the murder of his mother & stepfather after a fatal house fire

Hamilton police have made an arrest in the murders of Alan and Carla Rutherford, who were killed in a fire that police say was deliberately set in their bedroom in July of last year.

Carla and Alan each had two adult children from previous relationships. Carla’s oldest son Richard Taylor is the man police say is responsible for her death and the death of her husband.

Carla and Alan were asleep in their Dundas home on Greening court on July 9 2018, when shortly before 4 am their bedroom erupted in flames. Carla didn’t make it out and Alan tried to save her and their dogs, he died shortly after in hospital.

“It became clear to investigators that this fire was set with one purpose: to kill Alan and Carla Rutherford. Richard Taylor, 42 of Oakville, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his mother Carla Rutherford and his stepfather Alan Rutherford.” Det. Steve Bereziuk, Hamilton Police.

Police are not seeking any other suspects. They believe Taylor was working along and the crime was financially motivated.

Police say Taylor appeared to get along with his mother, he and his brother grew up in the house on Greening court.

“They’re in a very difficult spot. The incident itself is horrific, they’re grieving their loss and now grappling with the fact that one of their family members was responsible for this crime.”

Police won’t say what Taylor stood to gain, or what financial circumstances allegedly led to this plot.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday on Barton st, near Hess street school where he works as a health, library and phys ed teacher to grade 2-3 students.

Taylor did not get bail today, he’s back in court for a video appearance February 7th.