Hamilton police looking for man in connection to a BB gun shooting

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Daniel McDermott in connection to an early morning shooting.

On Saturday November 9, shortly after 2 a.m. two males got into an altercation in the area of Cannon and Huntley Sts. One man was shot in the face with a BB gun, he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say McDermott is now wanted in relation to the incident. He faces a number of charges including assault with a weapon, utter threats to cause death and fail to comply probation. McDermott is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.