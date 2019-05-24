;
Hamilton Police charge two of three people involved in city’s third murder

Hamilton Police have revealed the names and pictures of two of the three people connected to Hamilton’s third murder. Police have charged 28-year old Daniel Wise of Hamilton and 22-year old Samitar Hassan of Toronto with first degree murder in the death of 33-year old Carrel Douse.

Douse died from multiple stab wounds on Saturday May 18th. Police say he was stabbed while inside a barbershop located at the southeast corner of King street East and East Avenue around 3am. Police say he was then chased to a home northbound on East Avenue where he was attacked again. a third suspect is still on the loose.



