Hamilton man, 29, struck and killed by vehicle in hit and run

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit and run on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Upper Wellington St. at Iverness Ave. E.

Investigators say the man was hit by a dark coloured SUV or van. “The vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on Upper Wellington St., turning right (westbound) onto Queensdale Ave.,” said police in a news release.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this collision and is urging residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

Investigators are also urging the driver of the vehicle to contact police.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.