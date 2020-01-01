A resident has been taken to hospital following an early morning fire in a low-rise building in Hamilton.

Firefighters were called to 6 Webber Ave. around 3:45 a.m. after someone spotted smoke coming out of a basement unit’s window.

“Crews made an aggressive attack into the basement apartment. At the same time, they coordinated search efforts. We found a person in one of the lower rooms of the lower apartment. That person was removed by firefighters,” said Dave Cunliffe, Hamilton Fire Chief.

The resident was transported to Hamilton General hospital by paramedics. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Cunliffe said the fire was relatively small and crews managed to extinguish the flames quickly.

The unit sustained significant damage due to smoke which also filled several units above the affected apartment.

Firefighters went door-to-door to speak with residents and evacuate the building.

Roughly 12 people were put onto an HSR bus to stay warm until they were able to return to their homes.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

Cunliffe said the smoke alarm system inside the building did go off but they are still investigating to see if there were working alarms inside the unit.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

