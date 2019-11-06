Former doctor in Pelham charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation

A former doctor in the Town of Pelham is facing multiple sex-related charges following an investigation by Niagara police.

Back in September, detectives began looking into 73-year-old Charles Duncan, who was practicing as a family doctor at the time, after allegations of sexual assault were reported to police.

The alleged incidents involved a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, according to police.

Duncan was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario website, Duncan resigned from his role on Oct. 31 following an investigation by the College.

“College Investigations were conducted into whether Dr. Duncan engaged in professional misconduct or is incompetent in his family medicine practice. In the face of these Investigations, Dr. Duncan resigned from the College, effective October 31, 2019, and has agreed never to apply or reapply for registration as a physician in Ontario or any other jurisdiction,” writes the College on their website.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court on Wednesday.

Detectives say they believe there are additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, select option 3, dial badge number 9399.

(Correction: A previous version of this story identified the adult victim as a 65-year-old woman, as per a news release by Niagara police. However, police have corrected the statement and confirmed the woman is 39 years of age.)