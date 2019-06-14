;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

City of Burlington falls for $503K phishing scam

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, Local
Tags: burlington, city of burlington, halton, Halton Police Service, halton regional police, phishing scam, police


Halton police are investigating after the city of Burlington fell prey to a phishing scam that ended up costing half a million dollars.

City officials say a staff member made a single transaction to a “falsified bank account” after receiving an email requesting to change banking information for someone the city was doing business with.

The staffer transferred $503,000 to the phoney account on May 16.

The city says they learned of the fraud a week later and reported it to the bank and Halton police.

“This was a case of online fraud with falsified documents at a level of sophistication not typically seen and we are taking the necessary steps to prevent it from happening in the future,” said Mayor Marianne Meed Ward in a news release. “This stresses just how important it is that we are all vigilant and recognize the signs of online fraud, phishing and other scams, and report them to the proper authorities — so that no one becomes a victim of this type of criminal activity.”

It has since added more internal controls to prevent a similar incident from happening.

City officials say its IT system was not compromised and no personal information was stolen or shared.

The city has also launched a review of its current process.

“We are taking this matter very seriously. City staff took immediate action including notifying members of Council and our Audit Committee when the incident was first discovered,” said Tim Commisso, Interim City Manager. “We are working closely with the police on their ongoing criminal investigation and we have also initiated an independent external investigation of the incident which will be part of our reporting back to Council and the Audit Committee.”



LATEST STORIES

Driver clocked going 117 km/h on residential street in Hamilton

Woman charged with assault following fight on Hamilton Mountain

City of Burlington falls for $503K phishing scam

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php