Burlington man arrested in hate crimes investigation, 2nd suspect sought

Halton police have made an arrest in connection with a series of hate crimes in Burlington.

Police launched an investigation back in May after a resident found a racist note on their vehicle near Dundas St. and Guelph Line.

At least five more incidents were reported to police in the following weeks involving “hate-motivated” messages being left on private and public property.

Earlier this month, police released images of two people who they believe are responsible for the incidents.

On Tuesday, Halton police said they arrested a Burlington man after receiving a number of tips from the public.

Police say the man was released “due to the nature of the investigation.” They say investigators are not releasing further information to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“Formal charges are pending further investigation which is active and ongoing,” Halton police in a news release.

Police are still trying to identify a second suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Jared McLeod at 905-825-4777, ext. 2385.

RELATED STORIES

‘Hate-motivated’ messages left on cars, businesses and Burlington City Hall

‘Person of interest’ sought in Burlington hate crimes investigation