‘Person of interest’ sought in Burlington hate crimes investigation

Halton police have released new images of a person they believe may be responsible for posting “hate-motivated” messages throughout Burlington.

Police began investigating on May 21 after a resident found a racist note on their vehicle near Dundas St. and Guelph Line. Two days later, an anti-Semitic poster was put up on a traffic post in the city.

A third incident was reported on May 26 after hate propaganda was placed on a number of vehicles parked in a church parking lot near Mainway and Walkers Line. Four days later, another resident found an anti-Semitic message written on their vehicle in marker.

The most recent incidents happened sometime between June 1 and June 2. Police say posters with anti-Semitic imagery were placed on the front doors of Burlington City Hall and the Burlington Art Gallery.

Police previously released video of two people who are believed to be responsible for the crimes.

On Friday, investigators sent out four new images of a person of interest they are trying to identify.

The man is described by police as white, 18 to 25 years of age, with an average build. He was wearing blue jeans, an Under Armour jacket, Adidas running shoes, and a grey t-shirt. He was carrying an Adidas grey, orange and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jared McLeod at 905-825-4777, ext. 2385.