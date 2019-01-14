;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bill 66 is stirring controversy after Environment Hamilton raises alarms

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: Bill 66, environment hamilton, golden horseshoe, hamilton city council, Ontario's Competitiveness Act


Environment Hamilton is raising alarm bells about the provincial government’s bill 66. The bill was announced last month as the restoring Ontario’s Competitiveness Act. The government says it will ensure the province is “open for business” but several groups say it threatens the province’s environmental laws. Environment Hamilton says the bill puts the greenbelt and drinking water source areas at risk by allowing municipalities to “open up” these protected areas for job creating development projects. It’s especially a concern for Hamilton and the greater golden horseshoe.

Environment Hamilton is pushing for Hamilton city council to pass a resolution saying the city won’t touch the greenbelt. Environment Hamilton is also warning about the bill’s elimination of the Toxins Reductions Act. The act requires industries to track their use of harmful substances and swap them with safer ones if they can. The group says the move put the health and safety of workers and the community at risk. Environment Hamilton has been working with other groups to mobilize Ontarian’s staging protests and hosting information sessions on Bill 66. Ontarian’s have until the 19th to submit comments online through the Environmental Bill of Rights registry.



LATEST STORIES

Sir John A. MacDonald's society gathered to celebrate his birthday

Bill 66 is stirring controversy after Environment Hamilton raises alarms

Cold Winter weather hasn't stopped people Celebrating Winter Winefest

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php