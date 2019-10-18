Arrest made in Hamilton stabbing, second man still wanted

An arrest has been made in a stabbing at a Hamilton cafe but another suspect is still outstanding.

Investigators say 20-year-old Fuhill Badei turned himself into police on Thursday. Police issued arrest warrants for Badei and a second man, 20-year-old Joseph Barham-Ferguson, in connection with a stabbing at West Lounge Cafe on Oct. 5.

Investigators say a fight broke out and two men assaulted another man at the bar. They say the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects while the other suspect pointed a gun at him.

Police were contacted by hospital staff after the victim was brought in by his friends.

Badei is facing several firearm-related charges and assault with a weapon.

Detectives are still looking for Barham-Ferguson. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, Hamilton police say do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Det. Cst. Haddad at 905-546-3817.