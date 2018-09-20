Arrest made in 2017 homicides of Angelo Musitano, Mila Barberi

Hamilton police say an arrest has been made in the 2017 homicides of Angelo Musitano and Mila Barberi.

Musitano was shot multiple times while sitting inside his pickup truck outside his family home on Chesapeake Dr. in May 2017. He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital but later died.

He was a well-known member of the notorious Musitano family who had strong ties to organized crime.

Barberi was killed in broad daylight in March 2017 as she sat in a car parked outside a business in York Region. Her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, was also in the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries. Police believe Serrano was the intended target in the shooting.

Police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Station on King William St.

Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit joined forces with the RCMP Hamilton-Niagara detachment and York Regional Police Service following Musitano’s death in May 2017.

Police discovered a link between Musitano’s murder and the slaying of Barberi, 28, and attempted murder of her boyfriend Serrano.