Alleged gunman in fatal Hamilton shooting fled to Ethiopia

Police have confirmed a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Hamilton has fled to Ethiopia.

Investigators say Ibrahim Issak-Hussen boarded a flight from Toronto to Ethiopia on Sunday morning.

He is wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Obsa Junedi-Mohamed.

The 29-year-old was gunned down outside Boulevard Billiard’s on York Blvd. during the early morning hours of Oct. 19.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Issak-Hussen on Monday and urged him to turn himself into police. They said the Hamilton man was considered armed and dangerous and goes by the street name of ‘Seemo’.

On Thursday, police said Issak-Hussen had fled the country before he was identified as the alleged shooter in the killing.

Investigators say they will now engage in an international manhunt to locate Issak-Hussen and look into returning him to Ontario to stand trial.

Police are also looking to speak with a friend of the victim who goes by the street name ‘KOBY’. They say he was present at the billiard hall when Junedi-Mohamed was killed.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters of the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-4921.