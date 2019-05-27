A Hamilton man has enrolled in a 6 day political boot camp for people interested in running for public office

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne providing just a taste of what the institute for future legislators offers. Kojo Damptey of the Hamilton centre for civic inclusion, paid the 1200 dollars to attend the 6 day political boot camp that begins in Toronto, and ends in Ottawa.

“We are always finding ways in which we can engage residents in Hamilton to become part of the political process. So I was designated by my organization to come to the institute, pick up some practical skills and knowledge that I could bring back to Hamilton”.

In addition to face to face time with elected officials, participants at the institute for future legislators, simulate what it is like to face the daily pressures of a minister in government, through a variety of activities.