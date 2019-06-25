;
2017 BEA Winners
A California based virtual reality software company is teaming up with Mohawk College

Mohawk College has paired up with EON Reality to develop two new programs. The students will work with companies to create virtual reality training videos that will actually be used in the workplace.

Companies such as Walmart are using virtual reality to train employees, and IKEA uses it to show off their products to customers and of course, gamers are already using it on their Playstations and Xboxes.



