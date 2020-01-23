2 men in hospital with life-threatening injuries following altercation: Niagara police

Two men in their fifties have been airlifted to hospital following an altercation in St. Catharines.

Niagara police officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Queenston St. and Riodon St. around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found two men, aged 56 and 58, with serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for assessment and then transported via air ambulance to an out of town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the men are known to each other.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge 9417.