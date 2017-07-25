World Indigenous Conference

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Every 3 years for the past 30 years Indigenous groups from across the globe have gathered to share and celebrate their unique cultures.

They also share how they overcame historical hardships. The 2017 edition of the conference is here in Ontario and is proving to be a source of inspiration and pride for many young Aboriginal Canadians who haven’t always felt that way.

Despite spending years at a Residential School in the Prairies, Stewart Breaker has one message to the thousands attending this year’s World Indigenous Person’s Conference on Education,

The conference continues throughout the week with workshops and a closing ceremony at Fort York in Toronto.


