Teen killed while trying to break up fight in Hamilton

Posted:
Photo: David Ritchie

Hamilton police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed when he attempted to break up a fight late Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South.

Police say the victim and a friend saw two men “accosting another unknown male” and tried to intervene.

The victim then got into a “confrontation” with the two males and was shot. He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate and police say the firearm, believed to be a “handgun” and the two suspects have not yet been located.

Detectives are asking the unknown male who was originally assaulted by the two suspects to contact police.

Hamilton police are also asking any witnesses or businesses with security video in the area to contact investigators.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting is Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2017.

