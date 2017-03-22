Peter Khill back in court

The case of a man fatally shot in Binbrook last year while apparently trying to steal a car was before a Hamilton court on Tuesday as the preliminary hearing began. The details of the proceedings are protected by a publication ban.

26-year-old Peter Khill has been out on bail since about two weeks after his arrest in the early morning hours of February 4th, 2016. That’s when police were called to his home on Highway 56 in Binbrook. Khill, a millwright and former military reservist, had shot a man he believed was trying to steal his truck. The man was 29-year-old father of two Jon Styres. He died at the scene shortly after police arrived.

This was a preliminary hearing with no judge. The judge comes in in the morning and afternoon and any time he or she is needed to make a ruling, otherwise, it’s just the lawyers, police and witnesses testing the evidence.

When this does go to trial, likely in another year or so, we’ll be able to share the details of what happened the night Jon Styres was killed.