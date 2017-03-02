2016 Business Excellence Awards
OPP officer charged in Binbrook crash that injured two people

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: binbrook, crash, hamilton, opp, siu

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged an OPP officer with criminal negligence and dangerous driving following a collision in Binbrook more than a year ago.

The SIU says the officer was following a car driven by a 29-year-old around 8:30 p.m. As the car approached an intersection — which had been closed because of an unrelated accident — it collided with another vehicle carrying a 58-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

The man suffered serious injuries in the collision while the teen was treated and released.

OPP Constable Lauren Cheeseman, 26, has been charged and is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on March 20.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


