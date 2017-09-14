Watch CHCH Live
New robotics for Mohawk College

Hamilton
Fanuc, hamilton, mohawk college, robotics, students


Hamilton’s Mohawk College is the first school in Canada to have robots in the classroom that don’t need protective barriers. It’s new $3 million robotics lab has 6 industrial robots and it’s the first school to have students training on Fanuc collaborative robots.

Fanuc is a Japanese company that makes industry leading robotics. They come with a price tag of about $25 000 and up. More than 300 students from Mohawk and McMaster University will train on the robots each year. These students get the chance to work with the same robots used worldwide by manufacturing and industrial companies.

The new $3 million lab was built after the college received a $20 million boost from the Federal government last year.


