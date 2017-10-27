Laura Babcock murder trial day 4

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Accused killers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich both saw former friends testify at their murder trial today.

First we heard from another friend who was in Mark Smich’s garage in 2011. Like the witness yesterday, Davin Cronin remembers Smich asking his girlfriend to leave, then playing a rap song on his iPad, telling the friends that the words in that song were true, murdering a girl, incinerating her body, and throwing her phone in the lake. When the crown played that rap song again in court, Cronin started sobbing on the stand, he couldn’t talk.

We heard Cronin didn’t believe Smich’s story at first, not until about a year later, May of 2013 when he heard about Laura Babcock’s disappearance through the media. Then he went to his vice principal who put him in touch with police.

Later in the afternoon we heard from 27-year-old Andrew Gordon, who was a friend of Dellen Millard’s since 2008. They met through another friend, Matt Hagerman, whose grandmother was Millard’s nanny.

The friends would gather at Millard’s Etobicoke home to smoke marijuana and play video games. At first Gordon was dating a woman named Christina Noudga and Millard was dating Laura Babcock. At some point, Noudga started dating Millard.

We could hear more about that relationship tomorrow, a friend of Christina Noudga’s is expected to testify.


