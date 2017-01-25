Hamilton minor hockey coach charged after fight with player

Hamilton police say a youth hockey coach has been charged with assault after he leaped onto the ice and attacked a player during a bantam hockey game.

Police were called to Rosedale Arena on Greenhill Ave. just before 10 p.m. last night after receiving reports of a fight.

The coach allegedly jumped onto the ice and started throwing punches at a player who had previously been involved in a fight with the coach’s son.

The Rosedale Minor Hockey Association says the man will no longer be a coach with the organization and has been banned from the arena.