Hamilton judge who wore Trump hat in court to face discipline hearing

A Hamilton judge who wore a hat inscribed with Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in court last year will face a public discipline hearing.

The hearing will determine whether there was “judicial misconduct” when Justice Bernd Zabel walked into a Hamilton courtroom on November 9 wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and made comments about his political views and the views of his judicial colleagues.

Zabel later issued an apology saying, “This gesture was not intended in any way as a political statement or endorsement of any political views and in particular the views and comments of Donald Trump.”

If found guilty of judicial misconduct, penalties range from a warning, to suspension without pay, to a recommendation to the Attorney General that the judge be removed from office.

The hearing panel will include a judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, who will chair the Panel, a judge of the Ontario Court of Justice, a lawyer and a member of the community.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on August 23 in Toronto.

