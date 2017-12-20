Four schools in the Niagara region were given the gift of music on many fronts. A live performance from a Juno-nominated country music star and thousands of dollars in new instruments!

Students at St. Peter Catholic Elementary school in St. Catharines got a free show from a country music star who normally fills arenas. Tim Hicks, who’s from the Falls and went to an Myer High, Greendale and Prince Phillip elementary, admits that he grew up singing,

“I just love music, I got the bug really early and I managed to parlay it into a career somehow.”

But not every kid with a love for music has the financial means to explore their passion. For the past three years, the Niagara Conservatory of Music has been helping less fortunate kids get into music. Today, Hicks, Santa and the reps from the conservatory donated new instruments to the Niagara-area school music departments.