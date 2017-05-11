Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

First on the Field flag football program

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Sports
Tags: First on the Field, flag football, football, hamilton, students, tiger cats

Nearly a hundred kids from 8 different Hamilton schools teamed up with the Ticats for a few games of flag football at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday.

Ticats guard Mike Filer and a handful of his team-mates took part in the First on the Field flag football program, teaching the finer points of football to elementary students.

“It’s a great way for kids to get out an exercise, learn about football and understand the rules, positioning and maybe evolve into tackle football.” Mike Filer, Ticats.

“Football was huge growing up it keeping me on right path, it gave me goals, structure, discipline, priorities, punctuality, it pretty much shaped the whole person who I am today.” Courtney Stephen, Ticats.

There will be two more flag football camps this month.


LATEST STORIES

St. Catharines councillor trying to prevent release of integrity commissioner reports

First on the Field flag football program

Food recalls surge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php