Nearly a hundred kids from 8 different Hamilton schools teamed up with the Ticats for a few games of flag football at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday.

Ticats guard Mike Filer and a handful of his team-mates took part in the First on the Field flag football program, teaching the finer points of football to elementary students.

“It’s a great way for kids to get out an exercise, learn about football and understand the rules, positioning and maybe evolve into tackle football.” Mike Filer, Ticats.

“Football was huge growing up it keeping me on right path, it gave me goals, structure, discipline, priorities, punctuality, it pretty much shaped the whole person who I am today.” Courtney Stephen, Ticats.

There will be two more flag football camps this month.