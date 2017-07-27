Ancaster Well to be Closed

A natural well in Ancaster, which many people get drinking water from, may soon be shut off because of new drinking water standards.

A group called Save Our Springs is fighting the closure of the well.

The water has not changed but rather the regulations have.

The levels of arsenic in this water is nearly double the new standard.

It is created by nature water pours from two taps day and night all year round.

For many it is where they get their drinking water and they come from Burlington to fill up.

These taps could soon be turned off for good.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority will vote on closing this artesian well in the fall because levels of arsenic in the water are nearly double the new Ontario drinking water standard.

Arsenic occurs naturally in the soil and rock. Many have been using and drinking this water for years.

The water is regularly tested