2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ancaster Well to be Closed

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, hamilton conservation authority, Save Our Springs, water, well


A natural well in Ancaster, which many people get drinking water from, may soon be shut off because of new drinking water standards.

A group called Save Our Springs is fighting the closure of the well.

The water has not changed but rather the regulations have.

The levels of arsenic in this water is nearly double the new standard.

It is created by nature water pours from two taps day and night all year round.

For many it is where they get their drinking water and they come from Burlington to fill up.

These taps could soon be turned off for good.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority will vote on closing this artesian well in the fall because levels of arsenic in the water are nearly double the new Ontario drinking water standard.

Arsenic occurs naturally in the soil and rock. Many have been using and drinking this water for years.

The water is regularly tested


LATEST STORIES

Microchip Implant for Workers

Deadly Insecure Load

Bus Driver Job Fair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php