Two women charged in labour trafficking investigation

Police have charged two women following a labour trafficking investigation in Halton.

Investigators allege the women arranged and facilitated the transport of woman from Africa to Canada in late 2018.

The victim was exploited for labour purposes in Halton Region, according to police.

An Oakville woman was arrested on March 20 and charged with trafficking in persons, receive material benefit and withholding documents.

A second woman from Montreal was arrested on Wednesday and faces a withholding documents charge.

Police are not releasing the women’s names in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Labor trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which individuals perform labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.



