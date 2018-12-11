Tori Stafford’s killer transferred to medium-security prison

The father of slain Woodstock girl Victoria Stafford is calling for an immediate overhaul of Correctional Service of Canada after learning one of his daughter’s killers is being held in a medium-security facility.

Rodney Stafford is furious that Michael Rafferty was moved from a maximum-security prison in March.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of the eight-year-old girl.

Terri-Lynne McClintic, Rafferty’s accomplice, was moved back to prison a few weeks ago from an Indigenous healing lodge after a public outcry.

Stafford wrote in a Facebook post that he’d learned yesterday of Rafferty’s transfer.

“Where in the world does it make sense that the worst of the worst of criminals, not petty thieves, THE WORST OF THE WORST, CHILD KILLERS!!!, even get the opportunity at a better life. So now there are two child killers living in Medium Security penitentiaries, with frequent day passes, medical, dental, schooling, and access to air!!!,” he wrote.

Rafferty says he only received the information because he requested it.