;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Tori Stafford’s killer transferred to medium-security prison

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: michael rafferty, prison, rodney stafford, Terri-lune McClintic, tori stafford, Victoria Stafford

The father of slain Woodstock girl Victoria Stafford is calling for an immediate overhaul of Correctional Service of Canada after learning one of his daughter’s killers is being held in a medium-security facility.

Rodney Stafford is furious that Michael Rafferty was moved from a maximum-security prison in March.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of the eight-year-old girl.

Terri-Lynne McClintic, Rafferty’s accomplice, was moved back to prison a few weeks ago from an Indigenous healing lodge after a public outcry.

Stafford wrote in a Facebook post that he’d learned yesterday of Rafferty’s transfer.

“Where in the world does it make sense that the worst of the worst of criminals, not petty thieves, THE WORST OF THE WORST, CHILD KILLERS!!!, even get the opportunity at a better life. So now there are two child killers living in Medium Security penitentiaries, with frequent day passes, medical, dental, schooling, and access to air!!!,” he wrote.

Rafferty says he only received the information because he requested it.



LATEST STORIES

Two Hamilton men among 23 charged in illegal handgun investigation

Olivia, Noah top list of most popular baby names in Ontario

Tori Stafford’s killer transferred to medium-security prison

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php