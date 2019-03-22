Three Brock University students injured in violent attack

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating after a violent attack sent three Brock University students to hospital with injuries.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Village Residence at the university around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say two Brock students were found suffering from stab wounds while another was injured during a struggle with the attackers.

Police believe two suspects who were armed confronted the trio of students on school campus. The students were assaulted and the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Initial reports suggested one of the victims had been shot with a pellet gun but Niagara PC Phil Gavin later tweeted the man was injured in the struggle.

#BrockInc 17. Correction. Two victims were stabbed. The third victim was injured in the struggle. The 3rd Victim was not shot with the pellet gun, it was an element of the incident. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) March 22, 2019

The victims were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police are looking for two men in their twenties. The first suspect was wearing dark coloured clothing, a dark toque and a dark mask covering the low portion of his face. The second man was wearing light coloured clothing and possibly grey pants.

The weapons used in the attack have not been recovered by police.

Niagara police say this was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public or other students.

According to Brock’s website, several residence students were relocated into temporary accommodations after police sealed off several rooms to conduct their investigation.

The Student Life staff at the university set up a support centre in the nearby residence, and students were also sent access information for the 24-hour counselling line that is available to the Brock community.

#BrockU staff supporting students after campus incident https://t.co/Jcw1ampd33 — Brock University (@BrockUniversity) March 22, 2019

Brock University is open Friday and classes will operate on a regular schedule.