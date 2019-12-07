Hopefully, you saw the folks from Craftadian on Morning Live this past week.

They were here to promote their annual Christmas market held at the McMaster Innovation Park today and once again it was a huge success.

From leather goods to vegan soaps to food, there was a festive atmosphere as dozens of all Canadian makers were on hand promoting and selling their goods.

The local angle is the most important to those who were there to buy and sell.

The Craftadian Christmas market works with a local charity at each of their shows.

The Hamilton Market supported the amazing shoebox project to support homeless women in the community.