Students plan walkouts to protest government cuts

High school students in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara are planning to walk out of class Thursday afternoon to protest the government’s cuts to education.

Students across Ontario will be taking part in the “Students Say No” protest which is set to kick off at 1:15 p.m.

In a detailed “Walkout Organizer’s Guide”, the organizers say students are protesting cuts to education funding, and the Ontario Autism Program, as well as mandatory e-learning, OSAP changes, a cell phone ban, and the elimination of proposed Indigenous curriculum.

Many school boards have already voiced their concerns in writing to the education minister about the planned increases to class sizes. The boards say cuts will mean they can offer fewer elective courses, such as in the arts and skilled trades.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Chair Alex Johnstone says they recognize students’ civic rights to assembly and encourage them to use their voice in a “responsible” and “peaceful” way.

Education minister Lisa Thompson says the planned walkouts are “not constructive”.