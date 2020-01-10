Sean Kennedy selected at Niagara College sixth president

Niagara College has named Sean Kennedy at the institution’s sixth president.

Kennedy is currently the college’s Vice President, International and has been a part of the senior leadership team since 2006.

He previously worked as Vice President of Student and External Relations before serving as the College’s interim vice president, Academic from 2011 to 2012.

“Sean is student-focused, and embodies the Niagara College DNA – the welcoming, passionate and trailblazing qualities that set Niagara College apart and form the foundation of its success,” said John F.T. Scott, chair of the Niagara College Board of Governors in a news release.

Kennedy will be taking over for Dan Patterson, who announced in May 2019 that he would be ending his 25-year tenure as president.

In July 2019, the Niagara College Board of Governors began its process to select a new president.

“Our recruitment process attracted exceptional candidates from across the country,” said Scott. “In the end, it became very clear that Sean brings the ideal combination of energy, experience, vision and community connections that will help him lead Niagara College into the next chapter of its remarkable history.”

Prior to joining Niagara College, Kennedy was Dean of Students, and then Associate Vice President, Student Services and International Education at Red Deer College in Alberta.

He and his wife, Kerry, live in Fonthill and are the proud parents of two sons, Aidan and Neil.