Police officers recovering after being shot at Burlington gas station

One of two Halton police officers injured in a shootout with a 32-year-old man over the weekend has been released from hospital.

Halton police say the other officer who was shot during the incident is expected to be released in the next few days.

“The outpouring of support and concern for all of the men and women who serve the community of Halton has been overwhelming. Please know that we hear you, and we can’t thank you enough,” said Chief Stephen Tanner in a statement.

The ordeal began around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when OPP officers were trying to track down a suspect who left the scene of a crash on the QEW.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a suspicious man hiding in the bathroom at a gas station at 875 Appleby Line in Burlington.

OPP officers and Halton police responded to the scene and when the man exited the bathroom, there was an exchange of gunfire between him and five officers.

The man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not release the victim’s name at the request of his family but did confirm he is from Scarborough.

The SIU has assigned five investigators, and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.