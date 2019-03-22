Police Investigation at Brock University

Police are currently investigating a situation at Brock University.

At approximately 8pm, reports of a shooting at Brock University came in. On arrival, St. Catharines Police Officers located three injured people. Two people were suffering from stab wounds and one was injured after being shot with what was believed to be a pellet gun, but are all non-life threatening injuries.

Four suspects were seen fleeing campus in a car. Police believe there are indications this was a targeted incident, and no ongoing threat to safety. No arrests have been made.

