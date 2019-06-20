;
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet Thursday.

The reset comes shortly after the first anniversary of Ford’s election win.

He has been falling in the polls and critics suggest his unpopularity is hurting federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s chances of winning support in
Ontario ahead of October’s election.

According to The Canadian Press, when asked recently about the possibility of a shuffle, Ford says he has the “best cabinet this province has ever seen.”

Ford added each of his cabinet ministers is capable of “hopping into any portfolio.”

The premier’s last cabinet shuffle was in November when about half a dozen ministers were reassigned following the resignation of Jim Wilson to seek treatment for addiction issues.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet

